Sale day = giving day: 2 things you need to know about West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019

This Saturday is going to be sunny, warm, and busy. Not just for buying and selling during the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (get the map here!) …. here are two ways it’ll be a day of giving, too:

STAMP OUT HUNGER: Saturday is the 27th annual nationwide food drive with letter carriers picking up bags of nonperishable food left by mailboxes/slots. Before you get going for the day, consider putting out a donation bag.

GARAGE SALE DAY ‘LEFTOVERS’: It’s become a tradition to offer opportunities for sellers to donate anything unsold at WSCGSD’s end. From our list on the WSCGSD website, here’s what we have so far:

*Stop ‘n’ Shop Thrift Store at the Senior Center of West Seattle in The Junction (4217 SW Oregon): Staying open late, until 6 pm, with “extra helpers ready to unload your vehicle from our back alley”

*Stuff the Truck @ Holy Rosary: All day, 9 am-5 pm, @ school parking lot (4139 42nd SW) – clothing, books, toys, small household items

*West Seattle Christian Church: 2-5 pm, accepting donated items for West Seattle Helpline and Goodwill at WSCC Community Building (4401 42nd Ave SW)

*West Seattle Cares, a newly formed group with a focus on reaching out in friendship and service to our unhoused neighbors, has just announced:

We are collecting supplies needed for those living unsheltered in our community. If you are participating in the WEST SEATTLE GARAGE SALE DAY and have any of the following items in GOOD condition remaining at the end of the day we would be happy to come collect them from you and donate to those in need. Text Lashanna at 206-715-5262 by 4 pm on 5/11 for a pickup or email westseattlecares@gmail.com. Items for donation include: *Tents, sleeping bags/pads, tarps,

*Men’s clothing size medium or larger: jackets, sweat shirts, pants, shoes (sneakers, hiking, work boots), socks

*Backpacks: medium/larger size

*Toiletries

Full details on all of the above, and anyone else who lets us know before Saturday that they’re accepting donations, are here.