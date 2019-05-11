REPORT #2: Shopping in the sunshine as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 continues

(SEE THE ONLINE MAP/LIST HERE … DOWNLOAD/PRINT THE PDF MAP/LIST HERE … BENEFIT/NONPROFIT SALES LISTED HERE)

12:19 PM: That pic is from the easternmost sale on the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 map – Sale #276 is actually in South Park (8503 10th Ave. S.) but with at least one piece of classic West Seattle memorabilia – a sign from the old Chuck and Sally’s Tavern (hmm, maybe the one in our 2013 coverage of the tavern’s “closing sale”). Lemonade and ice-cream sandwiches too! … In Westwood, lemonade and treats are raising money for Seattle Children’s at Sale #120 (9819 28th SW):

Another fundraiser sent a pic – Sale #90 (3207 45th SW), Girl Scout Troop 45120:

Theirs is a “7-family sale! Furniture, household goods, clothes, stuffed animals, and baked goods!”

12:51 PM: Just in, a “quick pic of what’s left at 3823 42nd SW”:

That’s Sale #268 – “lots of baby gear and clothes, some vintage ’50s tablecloths and other misc. housewares” … Also just in, video of Sale #28 (5902 41st SW), with accordion accompaniment:

Thanks to Jessica for sending that! … Shelby at Sale #144 (6005 Lanham Place SW) promised “wicked humor” as well as a variety of cool items:

Vintage items from a 1964 manual typewriter to a 1938 Singer Sewing Machine to a 1953 “one owner” air rifle (and more) … Looking for bikes? This photo is from Jonathan at Sale #290 (5061 25th SW):

They realized they were going into their sale with “WAY more than we thought!” … Our coverage continues (see pics and notes from the first half of WSCGSD here).