Puppies, paving, play area – and more! – for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Anna’s Hummingbird on a nest that photographer Mark Wangerin says contains two eggs!)

Busy Thursday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and earlier coverage):

CARMILIA’S REOPENS: The Junction boutique is scheduled to reopen today after a mini-facelift. 11 am-6 pm. (4528 California SW)

ICE-CREAM GRAND OPENING: Today’s the official opening date for the Frankie & Jo’s vegan-ice-cream pop-up on Alki, noon-11 pm. (2758 Alki SW)

DELRIDGE REPAVING, RECONFIGURATION, RAPIDRIDE: The planning for this big project – a major overhaul for much of Delridge Way as well as conversion of Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line – is well under way. We showed you lots of new info here. Tonight, you can ask questions at a drop-in open house with SDOT and Metro (Sound Transit too, we’re told), 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MAYOR IN SOUTH PARK: 5:45 pm resource fair with multiple city departments, 6:20ish mayoral remarks followed by Q&A, at the South Park Community Center. More details here. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

FAIRMOUNT PLAYFIELD SOUTH PLAY AREA: This is now on the list of city-park play areas scheduled for renovation, and tonight you’re invited to find out about and comment on the plan – 6:30-8 pm at Fairmount Park Elementary. (3800 SW Findlay)

YOUTH MARIJUANA-USE PREVENTION: Workshop at Denny International Middle School, 6 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (2601 SW Kenyon)

ZUCO: Acoustic duo live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

PUPPIES! Likely to be the cute-overload event of the week. Motley Zoo Rescue is scheduled to bring puppies to Easy Street Records tonight, 7 pm. (California/Alaska)

MORE … on our complete calendar; find it here.