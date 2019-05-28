PHOTOS: The West Seattle Turkey, and more nearby semi-wildlife

If you haven’t seen The West Seattle Turkey in person yet (we haven’t!), these photos sent by Monica Zaborac just might be your clearest view yet. So, for all The Turkey’s fans, we are publishing these pronto:

Monica explained, “The Turkey was spotted hanging around 39th and Hanford. A dog got loose and started chasing it and it is the first time I have seen a turkey fly! He is still hanging around in that area. Also 2 house away, a bunny rabbit.”

It’s been a month now since first word of The Turkey.