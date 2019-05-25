ORCA ALERT: Whales in our area

7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

westseattleblog.com

(West Seattle gosling, photographed by Kersti Muul) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library - bring your up-to-1-year-old(s)! (3411 SW Raymond) DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: Another chance to dine out and support a local school! Tonight 6-9 pm, Pizzeria 22...