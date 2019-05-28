NEXT HOLIDAY! Gearing up for 2019 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

(WSB photos, 2018 parade)

Now that Memorial Day is past … we can look forward to the next big holiday, Independence Day. This year, the 4th of July is on a Thursday, five weeks away, and it will again be highlighted by the big West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade through North Admiral. This is the 25th anniversary of the parade! It starts at 10 am at 44th/Sunset and is a casual family-friendly stroll along several blocks, ending at Hamilton Viewpoint Park with kids’ activities including sack races and craft tables.

Speaking of which …Nicole Lutomski, co-organizer of the parade this year with Megan Erb, says business sponsors are still being sought to host tables and/or support the parade! It’s an all-volunteer effort but costs to make it happen include a park permit, special-event permit, insurance, and more. Here are the sponsorship levels – including a special “silver” support level open to all in honor of the parade’s silver anniversary:

RED, $500: Announced at the Welcome Address as the provider of the FLAGS and LEIS distributed to the crowd at the beginning of the parade.

Logo on “Walking on Logs Statues” Banner & Parade Banner

Logo on Yard Signs distributed around town

Host a Kid Craft Table at the end of the parade WHITE, $250: Logo on “Walking on Log Statues” Banner & Parade Banner

Logo on Yard Signs distributed around town

Host a Kid Craft Table at the end of the parade BLUE, $100: Logo on Yard Signs

Host of a Kid Craft Table * * * SILVER * * * $25+ Friends of the Parade, no commitment necessary

* * * * * * * * *

You can contribute at any level via the parade’s PayPal page.

And to be part of the parade, just show up at the gathering place (map’s on the parade website) – decorated bikes, (non-motorized) scooters, wagons, strollers, etc., all welcome – if it’s your first year, we advise coming early – as you can see in our past coverage, it’s usually a sizable turnout!