MONDAY: Chief Sealth IHS announces students to be honored at Masonic Lodge’s annual awards

Tonight the Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction honors outstanding local students. Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer shares word of her school’s honorees:

Chief Sealth International High School is pleased to announce that Lance Allan Angeles, Clayton Church, Della Floyd, Kelly Le, Quoc Ly, Toan Nuynh, Sheila Richardson, and Elena Ruiz will be honored on Monday night at the 41st annual awards ceremony of the Alki Masonic Lodge #152 as the top eight students of the Junior Class. These outstanding students have demonstrated that they are accomplished scholars with excellent academic, civic, inter-personal and community-based skills.

Each junior will receive a framed certificate of achievement and a monetary award. In addition, the Lodge committee will announce the names of two of these scholars at the ceremony who will receive an engraved plaque and an additional monetary award. These two students will also have their names engraved on the perpetual plaque which is on display at Chief Sealth. The Award program will start at 7:00 PM on Monday, May 20, at the Masoni Lodge, 40th Ave SW and SW Edmunds St. Refreshments will be served immediately after the ceremony. Faculty, family, and friends are encouraged to attend as we recognize the accomplishments of these outstanding students.

We are also proud to recognize the top two students from last year’s awards ceremony, Olivia Palmer and Asher Didier, who were invited by the Masonic Lodge as speakers at this year’s ceremony.

These two will also compete with other students in the West Seattle region for a scholarship of $1,000.

Thank you to the Masonic Lodge #152 for its continued support of students in the West Seattle region and for recognizing these outstanding Chief Sealth scholars.