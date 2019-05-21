MEMORIAL DAY 2019: Traditions you can be part of, Saturday-Monday

(WSB photo from Memorial Day 2018)

Memorial Day is next Monday and American Legion Post 160 has sent word of traditional observances you’re invited to be part of:

POPPIES: 9 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday, Post 160 and Auxiliary Unit 160 will be outside West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to distribute poppies “in honor of our fallen service members.” Donations are accepted and help local veterans.

JUNCTION FLAGS: You are welcome to help put up and/or take down the flags that fly along the heart of The Junction on Memorial Day. Meet on the NE corner of California and Alaska just before 9 am to help place them and/or just before 5 pm to help remove them. All ages welcome.

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: Local veterans’ groups join Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor) at 2 pm Monday for this annual event in remembrance of fallen service members. All welcome.

COOKOUT AT POST 160: Community members are welcome to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs at Post 160’s headquarters, 3618 SW Alaska, starting around 3:15 pm.

Any other Memorial Day events you haven’t yet sent in for our calendar? Hurry! westseattleblog@gmail.com