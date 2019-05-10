HOURS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019, one last preview

The signs are made …

(Photo texted by seller #283, which has “tons of kid stuff” plus “cooler full of ice-cold refreshments”)

The merchandise is ready …

(Photo emailed by seller #18, “vintage Singer Limited Edition sewing machine with table, circa 1980s”)

(High-backed kitchen bar stool, photo emailed by seller #197 – discount if you buy two!)

(Photo emailed by seller #281 – lots of snowboarding gear)

The 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day‘s ~300 sales are hours away. Official sale time is 9 am-3 pm – please don’t show up early unless it’s one of the sales that are starting early (as noted in the map listings – clickable/zoomable online map here, printable/downloadable version here). We’ve published some lists in earlier previews (review the archive here) – here’s our “four corners” list:

Northernmost sale, #243 in North Admiral (which promises “everything including the kitchen sink”)

Southernmost sale, #5 in North Shorewood

Westernmost sale, #246 on Alki Point

Easternmost sale, #276 in South Park

Looking for camping gear? It’s in the descriptions for sales #19, #45, #94, #98, #116 #135, #150, #176, #183, #185, #201, #226, #246.

Check back here on WSB starting at 6 am for the usual highlights list of everything that’s happening – including WSCGSD, as well as the crane-takedown closure and Stamp Out Hunger (set out your donation before you head out) – and we’ll have as-it-happens WSCGSD coverage too. Looking forward to an awesome Saturday!