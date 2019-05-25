HAPPENING NOW: Where to get your Memorial Day poppy

Outside West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), that’s Keith Hughes, the U.S. Army veteran who is commander of American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle. Until 3 pm today and again 9 am-3 pm tomorrow, you can stop by for your Memorial Day poppy, with donations supporting local veterans. As explained on the Legion’s website, the poppy “reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.”

Post 160, by the way, is celebrating its centennial this year. You can also join them in other traditional observances this weekend – details are in our preview.