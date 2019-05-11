HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 is on!

(SEE THE ONLINE MAP/LIST HERE … DOWNLOAD/PRINT THE PDF MAP/LIST HERE … BENEFIT/NONPROFIT SALES LISTED HERE)

The 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day has begun! Sale #175 (4726 50th Ave SW) is among the first to send a pic. They also have a “vintage working typewriter” among other things. Also just in, from Sale #85 (5941 31st SW):

“Starting strong!” they report.

9:28 AM: We’re out and about and seeing lots of activity. And sellers’ photos keep rolling in:

That’s Clara. The senders report she has “set up shop at her best friend Cameron’s (photobombing) sale” at Sale 198 (3440 39th Ave SW). “Her collection is small but thoughtfully curated.” … In Highland Park, Vanessa is #277 (926 SW Holden):

She notes, “I’m in the driveway of my townhouse complex, not visible from the street, but I’ve got signs and sidewalk chalk pointing the way. I have tons of plant pots and other gardening supplies as well as a complete Pack and Play, plenty of Mason jars for canning and 2 large boxes of FREE items (no purchase necessary).” … We just stopped at Sale #92 (2645 Harbor SW), whose listing noted that “early birds should bring donuts”:

Tom and Danny are running this sale – outside their new auto-detail business (look for the warehousey buildings, we missed it the first time by). … In Westwood, Sale #294 (8654 26th Ave SW) sent this pic:

They’ve added treats – including donut holes.