HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bee Festival 2019

First performance of the day at@westseattlebee pic.twitter.com/BUXtifvyuH — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) May 18, 2019



“Hi, bumblebee!” Just heard a young West Seattle Bee Festival-goer greet one of the guests of honor. The festival is under way until 2 pm in and around High Point Commons Park; Lanham Place SW is closed between Sylvan and Graham for the vendor fair, which is just part of the fun. Ella-Bella Bee and The Pollinators are performing in the amphitheater behind Neighborhood House:

Interactive music and comedy until about 11! And if you’re here at 11:30, be part of the parade! Meantime, many all-ages activities, from the Urban Skills Survival Fair on the north side of the park…

… to facepainting toward the south end of the vendor fair on Lanham (which is closed to motorized traffic for the festival) …

“Vendor fair” doesn’t fully describe everyone who’s here. A few people are “vending” – you’ll find beekeepers selling honey by the Bee Garden, too – but many community organizations too …

SFD and SPD as well. (And us … stop by for a free WSB refrigerator magnet while they last; our first freebie since the ice scrapers many years ago.) More to come.