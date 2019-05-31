HAPPENING NOW: Lou Cutler’s 16th annual Make-A-Wish laps at Pathfinder K-8

After those words of gratitude and encouragement, Lou Cutler got going this morning on his 16th annual run/walk for Make-A-Wish. The students at Pathfinder K-8 – where he was the longtime PE teacher until retiring a few years ago – led the way:

Lou started by recording all the students heading out. This is his 16th year of doing this, $75,000+ raised for @MakeAWishAKWA pic.twitter.com/YtZ67riJ8I — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) May 31, 2019



Every lap gets marked off on the field-side easel:

Yes, that’s 68 laps – one for each year of the birthday Lou will celebrate in June. We’re headed back up to Pigeon Point shortly to see how he’s doing on the planned 11-plus miles. You’re welcome to join in at any point – the school’s at 1901 SW Genesee – and of course donations to make ailing kids’ wishes come true are welcome here. Lou doesn’t just raise money for the organization – he’s also been a volunteer, directly involved in wish-granting, for more than 20 years!