HAPPENING NOW: Big changes ahead along Delridge. Info, Q&A @ Youngstown open house

At Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) until 7 pm, you are invited to come get info and/or ask questions about what promises to be next year’s biggest West Seattle road project – repaving and reconfiguring much of Delridge Way SW to prepare for the Route 120/RapidRide H Line conversion. We’ve been reporting on the project as it evolves – including this in-depth update Wednesday – but if you have questions/comments, this is prime time to come talk directly with SDOT and/or Metro – Sound Transit, too.

The H Line doesn’t debut until September 2021 but work on the Delridge project is expected to begin in early 2020. Design isn’t final yet, so now’s the time to comment and/or ask questions.