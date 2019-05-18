Giving the gift of accessibility: Potter Construction volunteering at North Delridge home as part of MBAKS Rampathon

This home in North Delridge is one of 40 around the region getting new ramps today in the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties’ annual Rampathon. The crew installing the ramp is from Potter Construction (WSB sponsor), which has been participating for more than a decade, with volunteer crews planning and building ramps. The resident benefiting today, Tammie, uses a wheelchair because of a bilateral amputation, according to the MBAKS, and had to access her home via a temporary ramp until now.

Potter Construction adds, “We are also thankful to Pacific Rim Equipment rental for donating the use of post hole auger and Dunn Lumber for donating the supplies.”