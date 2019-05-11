Funeral Mass, reception on Wednesday for Felix ‘Speed’ Sposari, 1929-2019

Family and friends will gather this week to remember Felix “Speed” Sposari. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Felix “Speed” Sposari passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of May 9, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Speed was born on August 8, 1929 to Nicola and Teresa Sposari in Seattle, joining his brother, Jimmy. He was raised in the Rainier valley, attended Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Grade School, and graduated from Franklin High School. Immediately after graduation, he joined the National Guard and was soon elevated to active duty. After two years, he was discharged and married the love of his life, Joanne Agostino, in 1952. They settled in West Seattle and raised 5 children.

Speed spent his entire career in the food industry. He was an associate member of the Washington State Chef’s Association and the Washington State Restaurant Association. He was also a charter member of the Seafair Boat Club and served on the Seafair Race Committee for many years. He also served as Kennedy High School Booster Club president and was inducted into the Kennedy High School Hall of Fame in 2013. He was generous with his time and spent many years coaching Little League, CYO, and youth baseball.

A proud Italian and an avid golfer, Speed enjoyed family time, vacations in Palm Springs, hunting and fishing trips with friends and family, and meticulously caring for his lawn and garden.

Speed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; daughter Susie (Jerry), son Steve (Christine), son Joe, son Vinnie (Mary Kay); 5 grandchildren – Christi (Tony), Johnny (Emily), Danielle, Vinnie (Olivia), & Matthew; and 3 great grandchildren – Joey, James, and Nicky; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son Nicky, in 1961.

Speed was so dearly loved by his family, he’ll be in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, Papa/Grandpa.

Arrangements by Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave South, Seattle. Visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 am, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4210 SW Genesee St, West Seattle, with graveside service immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle. Reception at 2:00 pm, Rainier Golf & Country Club, 11133 Des Moines Memorial Drive, Seattle.