From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: About this week’s frequent low-bridge openings

A Harbor Island worker emailed us wondering why the “low bridge” was opening and closing relatively frequently at midday a few days earlier this week without vessels going through. We checked the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed and found verification of the multiple closures, each lasting about 10 minutes. Testing? Trouble? Or? We asked SDOT, whose spokesperson Ethan Bergerson checked it out and replied: “They were training a new bridge operator. In order to ensure that all staff have a thorough understanding of how to operate the bridge safely, all new (ones) spend three days of training opening the bridge 12 times per day. Yesterday was the final day.”
