FOLLOWUP: West Seattle now craneless

Thanks to Al for the photo taken while a mobile crane was being used today to dismantle the tower crane at the Luna Apartments/PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) project site at 2749 California SW. The crane was up for a little more than a year; its removal means West Seattle has no current projects using tower cranes. We don’t know what time the removal was finished, as we’ve been covering other events today/tonight, but we just went through the area and noted that California SW is fully open again. As for when the new PCC will open, when last we checked, the estimate was “fourth quarter” of this year.