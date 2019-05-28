FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool closed two more weeks

(WSB photos)

Though the sign outside Southwest Pool still says its closure was to end today, the sign in the lobby tells a different story: Two more weeks until a “partial reopening.” The pool’s liner is being replaced, part of a package of improvements that one contractor is making at Seattle Parks pools around the city. The pool website elaborates:

The pool’s opening is further delayed due to unforseen complications. Drop-in programming will resume Wed. June 12 and the full schedule for summer resumes on June 24. All remaining spring lessons are cancelled. Accounts will be credited for the missed lessons in the near future, and affected registrants will be contacted via email addresses on file. The Teen Life Center is OPEN.

Southwest Pool also has had other recent improvements, primarily for accessibility – some are in view outside:

Those included, Parks told us recently, “accessible upgrades to parking, building entry, bathrooms, locker rooms, kitchen, and other areas of the facility.”