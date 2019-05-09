FOLLOWUP: Police plan noise enforcement on Alki tomorrow, and beyond

Summer-like weather has already started to bring summer-like crowds to Alki. We noticed the Seattle Police mobile precinct there yesterday evening, and now have word that police are planning more noise-enforcement patrols. SPD says the next one is planned tomorrow night (Friday, May 10th) and has other dates planned this spring and summer. The police reminder: “If your vehicle can be heard from over 75 feet away you could receive a $135 citation.” (Here’s the law, if you want to read it for yourself.)