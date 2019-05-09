West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

FOLLOWUP: Police plan noise enforcement on Alki tomorrow, and beyond

May 9, 2019 4:01 pm
Summer-like weather has already started to bring summer-like crowds to Alki. We noticed the Seattle Police mobile precinct there yesterday evening, and now have word that police are planning more noise-enforcement patrols. SPD says the next one is planned tomorrow night (Friday, May 10th) and has other dates planned this spring and summer. The police reminder: “If your vehicle can be heard from over 75 feet away you could receive a $135 citation.” (Here’s the law, if you want to read it for yourself.)

  • Apotheosis May 9, 2019 (4:39 pm)
    I don’t live near Alki but thank you to SPD for enforcing what should be common decency/respect for other people. No one needs to hear your obnoxiously loud and stupid exhaust system. Wish the citation was higher and that noise enforcement happened all over West Seattle and included fireworks.

  • GaronSifunkel May 9, 2019 (4:42 pm)
    “If your vehicle can be heard from over 75 feet away you could receive a $135 citation.”

    This will be glorious to see, assuming it is actually enforced.

