FOLLOWUP: Felony charges, six-figure bail for repeat DUI driver arrested after hit-run sent teen to hospital

That was the scene on Monday along SW Thistle by Chief Sealth International High School, after a hit-run driver struck a 16-year-old student, sending him to the hospital (WSB coverage here). At least one witness got a license-plate number that led police to Top Hat, where they arrested 29-year-old Carlos M. Villalovos on suspicion of DUI and hit-run. He’s been in jail ever since, and today the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of vehicular assault, hit and run, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $302,000.

This isn’t Villalovos’s first DUI arrest, according to online records and the charging documents, which list one case in 2008 and two in 2016. In yet other traffic stops, prosecutors say, he was cited for violations including cell-phone use while driving, not having insurance, and driving with a suspended license. He also was found guilty last year of attempted vehicle trespass after a Burien incident in which he was described as acting aggressively, while intoxicated, toward a couple whose car he kept trying to get into. At the time of this week’s arrest, prosecutors say, warrants were out for Villalovos, related to his failure to appear for separate hearings last month in two prior DUI cases. Prosecutors called Villalovos “a grave danger to the community,” saying he’s apparently been through substance-abuse treatment and a “victim impact panel” yet refuses to stop driving while impaired.

On Monday, the probable-cause document says, when officers found Villalovos’s car before finding him, bottles of beer and hard lemonade were in clear evidence. His Honda CR-V also was reported to have damage consistent with what would have happened when the victim – who is reported to have suffered a broken pelvis – was hit. Police say Villalovos blew .16 – twice the legal threshold for DUI – three hours after the crash. We’ve looked up records from his past cases; in one of them, he was described as having blown .19. In another, when he was found driving without the ignition interlock he was under orders to use, he told officers he just used a screwdriver to start his car. His arraignment is set for May 15th.