FOLLOWUP: 1 more chance to comment on design concepts for new 48th/Charlestown park

One week ago, we reported on the recent community meeting showing the three design concepts (above) proposed for the future 48th SW/SW Charlestown park. Since then, Seattle Parks has launched the promised survey with one more chance for you to comment on the options, which are described in the survey introduction as:

Dog Friendly – this concept would include a fenced off-leash area for dogs, a lawn, a loop trail, and a picnic area with tables. Community Green – this concept would include a big central lawn, a loop trail, a nature discovery trail, a dog comfort station, and a small plaza-like area with moveable tables and chairs. Neighborhood Play – this concept would include a play area, a lawn, a nature trail, and a small plaza-like area with movable tables and chairs.

You can take the survey here; Parks says it’ll be open until May 24th.