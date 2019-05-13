ELECTION 2019: Filing Week’s first day; candidate conversations @ DNDC Wednesday

Two election notes:

FILING WEEK BEGINS: Though local candidates have been able for months to register their campaigns with the state and city, they’re not officially ballot-bound until and unless they register with King County. The official Filing Week began today; by end of day Friday, would-be candidates file paperwork and pay fees as listed here (or submit one petition signature in lieu of each dollar of the fee). In what’s expected to be the year’s hottest race in our area, Brendan Kolding is the first to officially file for City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park). Another West Seattle/South Park position that will be on the ballot is Seattle School Board District 6; West Seattleite Molly Mitchell filed today to run. Here’s the full county list of who filed for what as of late today; the county will update that list twice daily between now and Friday.

CANDIDATE CONVERSATIONS: Your next public opportunity to hear from City Council District 1 candidates is Wednesday, when Phil Tavel and Isaiah Willoughby are scheduled guests at the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting, 7 pm Wednesday (May 15th) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW). DNDC chair Mat McBride explains the format – not a debate or forum:

Each candidate will share some opening thoughts with you (probably related to things voters are interested in), and then we open up for dialog. It’s the same format DNDC uses with most of our guests (elected or otherwise), a good model that provides a personal connection.

Next month’s DNDC meeting, on June 19th, is scheduled to feature two more candidates, Kolding and incumbent Lisa Herbold.