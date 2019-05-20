CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle HS golfers headed to state tournament

3 golfers from West Seattle High School will compete in the state tournament, which starts tomorrow. The report and photos are from head coach Joel Snow:

West Seattle High School Golfers are off to the State Tournament!

On Tuesday, May 14th, the West Seattle Girls Golf Team competed at the District Tournament at the Riverbend Golf Course in Kent. Lauryn Nguyen, Dalaney Pham, Jora Tillman, Maria Grossi, Helen Schlachter, and Emily Buchanan represented West Seattle High School. Although we missed out on sending a team to the State Tournament the girls played well and competed against the best girls’ teams from Seattle and Bellevue.

We did have two girls qualify as individuals for the State Tournament. Sophomore Lauryn Nguyen continues to play great golf and added the District Championships Individual Title to her Metro League Championship Individual Title. Lauryn shot a 3 under par 69 to win by one stroke in a match that wasn’t decided until the 18th hole where Lauryn scored a two-putt birdie to earn the one stroke victory. Sophomore Dalaney Pham has also earned a spot at the State Tournament with a score of 88 and a top 10 finish in the Individual category.

Representing the West Seattle High School Boys team at the State Tournament is Senior Cameron Smith. At the District Championships for boys, which was previously held back in October, Cameron shot a 77 and a top 10 finish in the Individual category.

The State Tournament will be held on May 21st and 22nd in Olympia.

Congratulations to all the girls who competed in the District Championship Tournament, to Lauryn for her Individual Title and to Lauryn, Dalaney, and Cameron for making it to the High School Golf State Tournament!

For information on the West Seattle High School Golf Team please contact Coach Joel at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com