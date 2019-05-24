BIZNOTES: 2 new West Seattle businesses + another with new hours

Three West Seattle biznotes:

SPRUCE MODERN APOTHECARY: The photo is from the folks who just opened this new business at 4156 California SW, offering “mindfully curated green beauty, wellness and lifestyle goods, as well as a holistic skincare studio. …. We want to welcome our community to come check us out!! We fill a need in West Seattle and the city for sustainable home goods, plant based wellness, and lots of nontoxic skincare and general self-care items for everyone.” They’ll be open Memorial Day, though usually they’re closed on Mondays. Hours 10-6 Tuesdays-Saturdays (“occasionally 7 in summer”), 10-5 Sundays.

LOCUST CIDER: That’s who’s taking the ex-Alki Urban Market space at 2820 Alki SW, according to a liquor-license filing that appeared online today. Locust Cider is based in Woodinville and has a taproom in Ballard. Reached via e-mail, their executive team promises more info next week, so stand by for a followup.

TALARICO’S ADDS LUNCH: Talarico’s Pizza in The Junction (4718 California SW) wants you to know it’s just expanded its hours, now open 11 am-2 am Tuesdays-Sundays (3 pm-2 am Mondays)