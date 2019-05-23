BIZNOTE: West Seattle Habit Burger update

Lots of questions about when The Habit Burger Grill will finally open its West Seattle location at the ex-KFC (35th/Avalon). No exact date yet but we have reason to believe it will be open by June 2nd, because the West Seattle Food Bank made this announcement today:

Bring the family and join the West Seattle Food Bank on Sunday, June 2nd from 5 – 7pm, to welcome the new Habit Burger Grill to Avalon & 35th. Have a great chargrilled meal and 100% of the proceeds will go to providing the 11,500 individuals we serve with nutritious food and other much needed services.

That dovetails with what the franchisees told us a few months back when we checked in, that they would, just before their grand opening, “host a couple charity events by partnering up with local non-profit organizations in the Seattle/West Seattle area. We will be giving them 100% of the sales from those events.” We of course have an inquiry out to see if we can find out more about their timeline but in the meantime, plan to help out the Food Bank on June 2nd!