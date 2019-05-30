West Seattle, Washington

30 Thursday

67℉

BIZNOTE: New hours for Snip-its Haircuts for Kids in West Seattle Junction

May 30, 2019 1:48 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Now in its second month of business at 4506 California SW in the West Seattle Junction, Snip-its Haircuts for Kids (WSB sponsor) has new hours starting next Monday (June 3rd). Proprietor Duc Quan says Snip-Its will be open Wednesdays through Fridays 10 am-6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am-5 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You can book appointments by going here.

Snip-its Haircuts for Kids

We’d like your readers to know that starting June 3, we have the following hours:

Monday and Tuesday CLOSED
Wednesday through Friday 10-6
Saturday and Sunday 10-5

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: New hours for Snip-its Haircuts for Kids in West Seattle Junction"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.