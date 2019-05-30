BIZNOTE: New hours for Snip-its Haircuts for Kids in West Seattle Junction

Now in its second month of business at 4506 California SW in the West Seattle Junction, Snip-its Haircuts for Kids (WSB sponsor) has new hours starting next Monday (June 3rd). Proprietor Duc Quan says Snip-Its will be open Wednesdays through Fridays 10 am-6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am-5 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You can book appointments by going here.

