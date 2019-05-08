BIKE-TO-SCHOOL DAY: Alki Elementary’s riders

For Bike-to-School Day, we caught up with one of two “bike trains” to Alki Elementary this morning – this one from Anchor (Luna) Park along Alki Avenue.

Lots of company for the students. Chris Nutter is Alki ES’s Bike-to-School Day coordinator. Don Brubeck from West Seattle Bike Connections joined the group. And he sent this pic of Al Jackson, longtime school-bus driver, on two wheels this morning:

Al led the bike train from Me-Kwa-Mooks. Raffles and other celebratory activities awaited the riders at school:

At least two other local schools – Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and Genesee Hill Elementary – planned Bike-to-School activities too.

P.S. May 17th is Bike Everywhere Day (formerly Bike-to-Work Day).