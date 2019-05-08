BIKE-TO-SCHOOL DAY 2019: Louisa Boren STEM K-8’s riders

One more Bike-to-School Day report! This one – with photos – is from Joseph Laubach, who coordinated it for Louisa Boren STEM K-8:

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 had a fun and well attended bike train for Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 8! The event started with a pre-ride raffle for some cool prizes including t-shirts featuring the new STEM walk and bike to school logo. School principal Ben Ostrom joined the bike train as students, parents, and teachers pedaled, scooted, and jogged to school along the 26th Ave SW greenway and Longfellow Creek trail.

All the students were rewarded for their efforts at the completion of the ride with a gift card to Menchie’s frozen-yogurt shop. Great effort by everyone!