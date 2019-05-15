BICYCLING: ‘Ride Everywhere Day’ Friday – celebrate with West Seattle Bike Connections

We’re midway through Bike Everywhere Month. Friday is Bike Everywhere Day (the former Bike to Work Day). Haven’t tried biking between here and downtown yet? West Seattleite Doug Ollerenshaw shared two sped-up clips of what it’s like to ride between here and the north side of downtown (to lower Queen Anne, from South Lake Union):

If you’re riding on Friday morning – whether for the first time or five-hundredth – and your ride will take you under the West Seattle Bridge, make time to stop by the West Seattle Bike Connections celebration station, 6 am-9 am – details here.