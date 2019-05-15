West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

54℉

BICYCLING: ‘Ride Everywhere Day’ Friday – celebrate with West Seattle Bike Connections

May 15, 2019 3:40 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

We’re midway through Bike Everywhere Month. Friday is Bike Everywhere Day (the former Bike to Work Day). Haven’t tried biking between here and downtown yet? West Seattleite Doug Ollerenshaw shared two sped-up clips of what it’s like to ride between here and the north side of downtown (to lower Queen Anne, from South Lake Union):

If you’re riding on Friday morning – whether for the first time or five-hundredth – and your ride will take you under the West Seattle Bridge, make time to stop by the West Seattle Bike Connections celebration station, 6 am-9 am – details here.

Share This

7 Replies to "BICYCLING: 'Ride Everywhere Day' Friday - celebrate with West Seattle Bike Connections"

  • Tim May 15, 2019 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Dont like electric bikes on bike paths.  I remember the gas ones in the 80’s. Still dont like them . Ride on the road. The paths aren’t set up for that fast of travel. I’m assuming that the video is an elec bike. 

    • WSB May 15, 2019 (6:51 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t know what kind of bicycle Doug O. was riding. He was kind enough to offer that we could share those videos as a sped-up look for anybody wondering what the route was like.

    • KBear May 15, 2019 (8:09 pm)
      Reply

      Tim, I ride an electric bike on the bike paths. The bikes that pass me? About two out of three are pedal powered. Haven’t seen any gas powered bikes lately. 

  • Doug May 15, 2019 (7:32 pm)
    Reply

    That’s just a regular old leg powered bike. 8x real-time. I wish I could actually ride that fast. 

  • Don Brubeck May 15, 2019 (8:18 pm)
    Reply

    Correct link to West Seattle Bike Connections is http://westseattlebikeconnections.org We hope to see you at the bridge bright and early Friday morning!

  • Don Brubeck May 15, 2019 (8:27 pm)
    Reply

    If your bike route includes Avalon Way, here’s an biking option to get around the paving project work, recommended especially for going uphill (westbound). http://westseattlebikeconnections.org/2019/05/10/sw-avalon-way-bike-detour/

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.