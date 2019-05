(WSB photos)

For the second consecutive day, a local high-school baseball team’s Metro League postseason run ended with a shutout loss at Steve Cox Memorial Park. Today, it was West Seattle High School, which faced Eastside Catholic.

The Wildcats were down 7-0 after the first inning and held the Crusaders reasonably in check for the rest of the game, but the damage was done, and the final score was 10-0.