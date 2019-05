It was an intense game from the early going and turned out to be a long night for the West Seattle High School Wildcats in their third game of the Metro League playoffs.

Their game at Southwest Athletic Complex against Ballard HS ran 14 innings and the Beavers went home with the win, 8-7.

Head coach Bryan Tupper‘s Wildcats play again Saturday, taking the field at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd) at 10 am against Eastside Catholic.