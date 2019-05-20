Another playground project: Louisa Boren STEM K-8! Community participation needed, too

Playground projects everywhere! Here’s the latest announcement we’ve received – can you help!

STEM is Taking First Steps for New Playground

Louisa Boren is taking the first steps to improve the school playground by applying for several Seattle City Grants. One requirement is that a steering committee is created. The committee should represent school families and community members. We are looking for community members to join the Playground Building Steering Committee.

If you know of somebody, outside of STEM, that wants to help create a fun, safe space for Delridge families to access, please have them call or email Adrienne Ollerenshaw:

louisaborenplaygroundcommittee@gmail.com