ALMOST SUMMER: West Seattle’s only spraypark opens Saturday

(WSB file photo)

Saturday is the first day of the season for Seattle Parks sprayparks, including Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale), the only one in West Seattle:

Seattle Parks and Recreation will operate 9 sprayparks across Seattle this summer. Sprayparks open daily starting Saturday, May 25 and will operate through Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., unless thunder and lightning are present.

Wading pools don’t open for another month – you can see the full citywide schedule, including opening dates, here.