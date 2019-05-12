West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

UPDATE: About the police responses near 35th/Avalon, 57th/Alki

May 12, 2019 6:59 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

6:59 PM: We’re getting questions about a big police response near 35th/Avalon. The initial report to which they responded was that a man was seen with a ‘sawed-off shotgun’ but they are still trying to track down the source of that report to verify it. Avoid the area in the meantime.

7:11 PM: No verification on that, ultimately, so police have moved on.

Some of them headed to 57th/Alki after an officer pulled over a vehicle that was reported to dispatch as having plates from a potentially stolen vehicle. They’re investigating. That kind of call – with a possible felony involved – requires backup, so that’s what the big response was about.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: About the police responses near 35th/Avalon, 57th/Alki"

  • shauna May 12, 2019 (7:11 pm)
    lots of police going south on Alki Ave. wonder why?

    • WSB May 12, 2019 (7:12 pm)
      Just added that. Vehicle with plates that reportedly belonged to another vehicle that was in the system as stolen.

  • JPH May 12, 2019 (7:26 pm)
    Police responses every evening this year. Seems like many more than in years past?

