7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(West Seattle gosling, photographed by Kersti Muul)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library – bring your up-to-1-year-old(s)! (3411 SW Raymond)

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: Another chance to dine out and support a local school! Tonight 6-9 pm, Pizzeria 22 is donating part of the proceeds to Lafayette Elementary. (4213 SW College)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: Lots on the agenda tonight for Highland Park’s community council – including whether to merge with Riverview and South Delridge. Plus, SDOT reps are scheduled to visit to talk about Highland Park Way/Holden and the H Line RapidRide (plus Delridge repaving/reconfiguration) project. All welcome, 7 pm at HP Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

‘A LIFE UNBOUND’ DOCUMENTARY/Q&A: 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: “Want to learn about a new method for helping children and adults recover from stroke, brain injury, and other limiting conditions? Join us for a one-night-only screening of an independent documentary, A Life Unbound, by Geordie Trifa.” Full details and ticket info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHTS: Two tonight, starting with 7 pm signups at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), or with 7:30 pm signups at The Skylark> (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HARTMAN FRICTION: Jazz at Whisky West, 7-10 pm, no cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, “the regional king of roots, rock and Americana”! No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

