7 for your West Seattle Thursday

What’s ahead for the rest of your Thursday includes …

LIONS CLUB: Weekly meeting at noon, Senior Center of West Seattle. Find out about the club at wslions.com. (4217 SW Oregon)

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR DR. ELIZABETH PLUHTA: We mentioned in Tuesday’s report on the Westside Awards that the passing of Dr. Elizabeth Pluhta, South Seattle College vice president and former West Seattle Chamber of Commerce board president, was announced. Her memorial service is at 3 pm today at >Forest Lawn in High Point. (6701 30th SW)

NEW WSHS STUDENT REGISTRATION NIGHT: 6 pm in the library at West Seattle High School:

This is an opportunity for new students and families to meet their counselors and receive assistance on the course registration process for the 2019-2020 school year. Students and families from all grade levels starting their first year at WSHS this fall are all welcome to attend.

(3000 California SW)

BASEBALL: 7 pm, the West Seattle High School Wildcats play their next Metro League playoff game vs. Ballard at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

CANNABIS IN NORTH HIGHLINE: King County rules have concentrated much of the unincorporated areas’ cannabis businesses in White Center and Top Hat, and that’s the spotlight topic at tonight’s meeting of the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council. 7 pm at the NH Fire District HQ. (1243 SW 112th)

‘OFFICE HOUR’ OPENS: Official opening night tonight at ArtsWest for the new play “Office Hour”:

(Christian Quinto & Naho Shioya, photo by John McLellan)

Curtain time is 7:30 pm. For ticketing and other info, see our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

‘DRAG RACE’ & PIE: The second weekly event at A la Mode Pies in The Junction – open later on Thursday nights, until 10:30 pm, so you can watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and enjoy pie, boozy milkshakes, and A la Mode’s other fare. The show’s on at 9. (4225 SW Alaska)

