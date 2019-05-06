6 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day: Here’s who’s fundraising

Forecast so far is for sunny and warm next Saturday (May 11th), the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (coordinated by WSB)! Now that the map (almost 300 sales, all over the peninsula) is ready – online here, printable here (16 pages, PDF) – it’s time to start sharing a few lists. First one – the fundraisers. They include:

#7 – LungForce

#20 – Mt.Hood Kiwanis Camp

#21 – Delta Kappa Gamma

#51 – Solstice Park P-Patch

#90 – Girl Scout Troop 45120

#120 – with bake sale benefiting Seattle Children’s

#189 – Providence Medical Center

#230 – Breast cancer

#235 – West Seattle High School Football

#252 – Lafayette Elementary PTA

#288 – West Seattle Tool Library

Of course, all shoppers and sellers are doing an inherently good deed, fundraiser or not – person-to-person recycling! Every seller has provided a description, so explore the map/listings if you’re looking for something in particular. More lists and updates as Saturday approaches …