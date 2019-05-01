1 week to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019! Online map and printable guide both now available

One week from today, it’s the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (coordinated/presented by WSB), on Saturday, May 11th! If you’ve been watching for the map and listings, you might already have seen the online (interactive) version, which went live very early this morning. We now also have published the downloadable/printable guide – with all the sale listings plus map-section screenshots for reference – ready too. Here it is, 16 pages in PDF. While official sale hours are 9 am to 3 pm, note that some start earlier, some end later, and some even are running additional days – read the listings for all those details, as well as sale highlights. We’ll have updates and highlights in the week ahead, but for now – it’s map-browsing time!