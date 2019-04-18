What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICES: More than half a dozen local churches that sent their schedules to us have special services tonight. Our guide has times, places, descriptions.

‘COME AS YOU ARE’ HAPPY-HOUR BENEFIT: 6-8 pm at The Sanctuary at Admiral, happy-hour benefit for the West Seattle High School PTSA – details here. (2656 42nd SW)

ENVIRONMENTAL SLAM: Student competition at Youngstown Cultural Arts Station, 6:30 pm:

The Environmental Slam is a regional, student-focused, community event that features short presentations by middle and high school youth on a local and actionable environmental issue of their choosing. Student teams or individuals present their environmental issue in front of a live audience in the spirit of a “slam” style performance which is characterized by a short (5 minutes) informative and entertaining presentation. The Slam is intended to educate both the community audience and the students themselves as they research and develop their presentation.

(4408 Delridge Way SW)

FIND OUT ABOUT THE TIMEBANK: All welcome at the West Seattle Timebank‘s meeting at the Senior Center of West Seattle – find out about timebanking! Details here. (4217 SW Oregon)

ORCA TALK: Worried about our local orcas? 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), ind out the latest about them and efforts to help them at The Whale Trail‘s Orca Talk. Featured speaker: “Recovering the Southern Residents: lessons learned from other populations,” by Dr. Timothy Ragen. More info in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

SUPER KREWE: Brassy live music, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

