WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Madison MS’s Super Science Night 2019

April 26, 2019 8:52 pm
The photos and report from this week’s Super Science Night at Madison Middle Schoolt are courtesy of educator Fred Jenner:

Excellent job to Madison Middle School’s science department, Ms. Bell, guest presenters, adult volunteers, and student volunteers for making it a great Super Science Night.

Our guests had a great sampling of activities for students and families to interact with, including Microsoft HoloLens, computer coding, physics and chemistry experiments, owl pellet dissection, a Ruben’s tube experiment, science trivia competitions, delectable root beer floats, and a great selection of books on sale.

Thank you again to all who offered support and who participated in making it a successful and interesting night!

