WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Counting down to recommendations

The next mile-marker in the planning of West Seattle to Ballard light rail is this Wednesday, when the Stakeholder Advisory Group meets to make its recommendations for routing/station locations to send into the environmental-study phase. Their recommendations are to be considered by the Elected Leadership Group nine days later (April 26th), and then the Sound Transit Board has final say in May. To prepare for this week’s meetings, both groups were sent the “scoping comments” last week, earlier than originally planned, as had been requested by ELG members including City Councilmember Lisa Herbold.

Meantime, the Seattle Planning Commission has just sent another comment letter to the ELG, urging among other things that the “representative project” be “removed from consideration” – here’s the letter the commissioners approved at their meeting last Thursday:

The SPC is a city-appointed advisory group. It also sent comments during the scoping period, it was noted during last Thursday’s meeting downtown.