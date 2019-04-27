West Seattle Food Bank announces ‘Instruments of Change’ winner

(WSB photo from 2018 Instruments of Change)

Two weeks from tonight, the West Seattle Food Bank will honor the CoHo Team of Windermere Agents as its 2019 Instruments of Change Award recipient, at the WSFB’s annual fundraising gala/auction. WSFB says that since the team was created in 2000, “this group of agents has donated over $1.1 million to a variety of non-profits that support housing and community development.” That includes, since 2012, $52,000 to support WSFB’s work to fight hunger. You can help too by attending the 12th annual Instruments of Change celebration May 11th at the Seattle Design Center in SODO, 6-10 pm. To purchase tickets, be a sponsor, or donate to WSFB, go here.