Thanks to the reader who sent the photo from this morning’s 80th annual Easter Sunday sunrise service at Forest Lawn (WSB sponsor). The West Seattle Ministerial Association presents the service, with volunteer support by the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle. The reader reports, “Incredible testimony of recovery and now in school by Erin LaBreche. Service was well attended. Looking forward to next year.” In 2020, Easter will be on April 12th.