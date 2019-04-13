WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The wheel, the tire, and the case of the stolen pet food

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports tonight:

RECOGNIZE THAT BIKE WHEEL? Val‘s yard is where that bicycle turned up this morning – dumped and likely stolen. Val sent the photo of the wheel and says that’s distinctive enough that the rightful owner should recognize it and be able to describe the rest of the bike; if it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.

SLASHED TIRE: This photo and report are from Hilari:

Just wanted to let you know that one of our tires was slashed between 4/5 and 4/7 on 14th and Kenyon in Highland Park. We were on vacation, and our neighbors noticed and sent us a picture. We assumed a flat, but when we took it to the dealer, they said it had been slashed. We filed a police report online.

THE CASE OF THE STOLEN PET FOOD: Paul tells the tale (tail?):

At around 4 a.m. on April 13, two thieves stole 245 lbs. of goods off the porch of a home in West Seattle. “I wish I could have watched the faces of the two cat burglars as they opened up the boxes with their stolen treasure,” said Marti, who lives at the home. “It was cat and dog food. To the early morning intruders: Bon Appetit.” Marti continued, “The cat and dog food was intended for pets of homeless and low-income people. A clinic is held twice a month at the Union Gospel Mission in Pioneer Square, (Doney-Coe Pet Clinic) that distributes the pet food. Volunteer veterinarians also administer free vaccinations and treats cats and dogs for injuries.”

Reminder – if you have community crime/safety concerns to bring directly to local police, your monthly chance to do that is coming up this Tuesday, April 16th – the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting at the Southwest Precinct, 7 pm, all welcome.