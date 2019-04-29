WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One bike stolen, another left behind

Thieves do this sometimes with cars, sometimes with bikes – steal one, leave another behind. That’s what happened to Jamie, who emailed us to report that this happened near 36th/Stevens: “My black Kona mountain bike was stolen from my garage. A dark green Cannondale was left in my yard. I have made a police report, but I’d love to get the Cannondale back to its owner and to get my bike back if possible.” Let us know in either case and we’ll connect you; we’ll also add Jamie’s report number when it’s available.