WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Golf clubs stolen

A visitor was hit by a car prowler, reports Haley:

Reporting that last night my boyfriend’s car was broken into and his golf clubs were all stolen. Someone smashed his back window in and took all the clubs and the golf bag (brand-new TaylorMade M4 driver, TaylorMade RocketBladez 2.0 irons, red golf bag). I live in Admiral in the North Admiral Apartments … he parked right in front of the apartment building entrance and Arthur’s café. He got to my apartment at 9:30 pm last night and left this morning at 7:30 am, so it happened sometime between then.