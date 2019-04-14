WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning car prowler; stolen-bike reunion

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

EARLY-MORNING CAR PROWLER: From Barbara:

Caught a thief going through our car on Rutan Place near the Junction at 5:00 this morning. He was into the trunk after going through all the interior boxes. Looks like the losses were some tools plus $200-300 in gift cards, maybe a house key. Husband says he is white, in his twenties, about 6’2″, 200 lb, dark short hair, brown jacket, jeans, with a large cross shoulder bag “like an old mail carrier style.” Dog barked, husband chased E on Edmunds but lost him. Keep your cars locked.

STOLEN-BIKE REUNION: Last night, we published Val‘s report of finding an abandoned (which usually means stolen-and-dumped) bicycle. Tonight we heard from the bike’s owner, who recognized the photo Val had shared showing its distinct wheel; we’ve connected them, and a reunion ensued. The bike had been stolen sometime overnight Friday into Saturday, just hours before it turned up in Val’s yard.