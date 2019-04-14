West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning car prowler; stolen-bike reunion

April 14, 2019 7:15 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

EARLY-MORNING CAR PROWLER: From Barbara:

Caught a thief going through our car on Rutan Place near the Junction at 5:00 this morning. He was into the trunk after going through all the interior boxes. Looks like the losses were some tools plus $200-300 in gift cards, maybe a house key. Husband says he is white, in his twenties, about 6’2″, 200 lb, dark short hair, brown jacket, jeans, with a large cross shoulder bag “like an old mail carrier style.” Dog barked, husband chased E on Edmunds but lost him. Keep your cars locked.

STOLEN-BIKE REUNION: Last night, we published Val‘s report of finding an abandoned (which usually means stolen-and-dumped) bicycle. Tonight we heard from the bike’s owner, who recognized the photo Val had shared showing its distinct wheel; we’ve connected them, and a reunion ensued. The bike had been stolen sometime overnight Friday into Saturday, just hours before it turned up in Val’s yard.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning car prowler; stolen-bike reunion"

  • Karen April 14, 2019 (7:44 pm)
    SO sorry this happened to you.  Responsible living, caring for others, bothering no one , it  just doesn’t matter to those who prey.  He may run up against the wrong homeowner some day.  I wonder what he will do with your Nordstrom gift cards – he may soon have a new look as he lurks around the Junction.  

  • Barbara April 14, 2019 (8:44 pm)
    He is known around here. Husband has seen him out early. Opportunistic thief looking for easy cash. Police are watching. Looked his loot over in front of True Value surveillance cameras. Not very smart.

