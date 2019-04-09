WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Avalon assault

We’ve learned more about a police and fire response that drew some attention along Avalon Way east of 35th early Monday morning. A 23-year-old woman is recovering from injuries and a 42-year-old man is in jail after what’s under investigation as a case of assault. The police-report narrative says multiple 911 callers reported a woman screaming and two other voices. The victim said she was sitting outside her apartment building when she saw the man and his girlfriend, who, she told officers, she often sees, as they live nearby. She asked him to return a lighter she had loaned him a year or so earlier; an argument ensued, and, she said, he punched her in the face five times, knocking her down. The man’s girlfriend tried to stop him, the victim said; finally they went back into their building. The report says police found the suspect’s apartment by following a trail of blood. He claimed what he did was in self-defense, saying he had been hit, but police found no injuries to confirm that. He is in jail, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.