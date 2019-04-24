West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 now 2 1/2 weeks away; registration ends tomorrow night!

Another update on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 – just two and a half more weeks until the big day of sales, all sizes, all neighborhoods, Saturday, May 11th! Thanks to everyone who has signed up so far – 245 sales and counting. If you’re still deciding, time’s almost up – the registration deadline is TOMORROW NIGHT (Thursday, April 25th, 11:30 pm). You’ll find the signup form here. Important note for sellers – please be sure you got a PayPal receipt as well as our confirmation email – several are showing as having not completed that step of the process, and so we don’t know whether that means you changed your mind or just had trouble with the system. If you didn’t, please send a note to westseattleblog@gmail.com and we can send you a special link. As soon as registration closes tomorrow night, we start making the map and list so everyone can access the clickable and printable versions one week before sale day!